La Follette Forum: Climate Policy

media release: The La Follette School will host its second annual La Follette Forum, funded by the Kohl Initiative, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The daylong conference on climate policy will feature policymakers, practitioners, community leaders, and researchers engaged in conversation about innovative solutions for addressing climate issues and improving the lives of people in Wisconsin. Katharine Wilkinson--an author, teacher, co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, and co-host of the podcast A Matter of Degrees--will give the opening keynote address.

8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Union South, 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI and online

The first 200 in-person registrants are eligible to receive a free copy of All We Can Save.

8:15 – 9 a.m. Check-In and Breakfast

9– 10 a.m. Opening Remarks and Keynote by Katharine Wilkinson, author, teacher, co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, and co-host of the podcast A Matter of Degrees

10:15 – 11:30 a.m. Breakout Sessions

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch and Networking

1 – 2:15 p.m. Breakout Sessions

2:30 – 3:45 p.m. Breakout Sessions

4 – 5 p.m. Reception and Networking

6 – 7 p.m. Closing Keynote More information coming soon.