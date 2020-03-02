press release: With generous support from Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is pleased to announce its inaugural La Follette Forum. The first conference will focus on health policy.

On March 2, the La Follette School is bringing together researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and community leaders to engage in conversation about innovative solutions to health policy challenges to improve the lives of Wisconsin’s residents.

The daylong conference will be at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison. Drew Altman, President & CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, will give the opening keynote.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to attend panel discussions on the following topics:

Healthcare Coverage and Access: Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and Patient Awareness

Caring for an Aging Population: Quality, Workforce, and the Patient Experience

Consumer-Driven Healthcare: Impacts and Engaging Patients and Families

Personalized Medicine: Innovation, Implications, and Access

Societal Determinants of Health: New Models of Partnerships in Housing

Strategies for Rural Communities: Collaborations to Strengthen Health

Mia Keeys, Director of Health Equity Policy & Advocacy in the American Medical Association’s Center for Health Equity, will give the closing keynote at 3 p.m.

Throughout the day, participants will have several networking opportunities, including lunch and a closing reception at 4 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit lafollette.wisc.edu/health-policy-forum. Registration for the La Follette Forum is free, and the priority deadline is Friday, February 14. Register here.