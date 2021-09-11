La Follette Grave Markers Rededication

media release: On Saturday September 11, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin, The Progressive magazine (founded in 1909 by the La Follettes) will be hosting an unveiling of the newly restored gravesite markers for Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette and his spouse and political partner Belle Case La Follette.

At the mercy of time and the elements, the original grave markers had begun to deteriorate. Working together with DiRienzo Monuments in Madison, and with funding from the Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, we have obtained new lettering to replace the damaged components. These have been professionally installed, and will be unveiled in a ceremony on September 11, 2021.

Speakers at the event will include Norman Stockwell, publisher of The Progressive; John Nichols of the Capital Times; La Follette family members Tavia La Follette and Rebecca La Follette-Taylor; plus other guests. The event will also feature music by The Raging Grannies, including the debut of a new song about Belle Case La Follette by award-winning songwriter Si Kahn.

Robert Marion "Fighting Bob" La Follette Sr. (June 14, 1855 – June 18, 1925) was an American lawyer and politician. He represented Wisconsin in both chambers of Congress and served as the Governor of Wisconsin. A Republican for most of his career, he ran for President of the United States as the nominee of his own Progressive Party in the 1924 presidential election. Historian John D. Buenker describes La Follette as "the most celebrated figure in Wisconsin history".

Belle Case La Follette (April 21, 1859 – August 18, 1931) was a women's suffrage, peace, and Civil Rights activist in Wisconsin and the United States. She worked with the women's peace party during World War I. At the time of her death in 1931, The New York Times called her "probably the least known yet most influential of all American women who have had to do with public affairs in this country."

The Progressive magazine was founded on January 9, 1909 originally as La Follette’s Weekly. In December, 1929, the name was changed to The Progressive, it still publishes to this day. The Progressive is available as a bi-monthly print magazine, and online at www.progressive.org.

ALSO: The 20th Annual Fighting Bob Fest will held Thursday, September 9, at 7:00 pm at the Barrymore.

The event will feature some live speakers, but will mostly be pre-recorded, and projected onto the Barrymore’s movie screen.

Fighting Bob will also be streamed on The Progressive's FaceBook and YouTube pages. Speakers include: Dennis Kucinich, Mandela Barnes, Laura Flanders, John Nichols, Sarah Godlewski, Greg Palast, Ruth Conniff, Jim Hightower, Tammy Baldwin, Mark Pocan, and Bill Lueders. Musical performances by Si Kahn, Daniel Libby, David Huckfelt and more.

If you wish to attend the event in person you can. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the Barrymore. Additionally, anyone attending in person will be required to wear a face mask as per the current Public Health Madison Dane County order.

﻿The event is free and donations will be accepted. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. For those of you wishing to watch the event remotely, it will be live streamed on Thursday (and beyond) at:

https://www.youtube.com/ theprogressive, and https://www.facebook.com/ theprogressivemagazine.

Aug. 17 update: COVID-19 protocols for all shows at the Barrymore Theatre are conducted according to current Public Health Madison & Dane County recommendations/orders.

Effective August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County are requiring face coverings for all people ages two and older when they are in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, are present.

This includes people who are fully vaccinated. See the full order for details.

For everyone’s safety, all Barrymore staff are fully vaccinated and masked. Complimentary masks are available for patrons who forget to bring one. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the Theatre. Leave your Barrymore cups at home. At least for now, drinks will be served in single use cups.

Additional COVID-19 protocols may be implemented for future shows. We can’t wait to see you all in the coming months. Be safe, be kind, be well and enjoy the show! If you have questions or concerns, call us at 608-241-8864 or email us at info@barrymorelive.com anytime.