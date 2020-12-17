ONLINE: LA Gives Back 5

media release: On Thursday Dec 17, IHEARTCOMIX and Brownies & Lemonade will partner up for a 24 hour global telethon, live exclusively on Twitch, to help fight homelessness nationwide. Between 2016-2019, the Los Angeles music community came together to raise over $200,000 for local charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place, to bring awareness to the homeless epidemic in their backyard. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this holiday event is now being held online and the giving is going national with SchoolHouse Connection added. Watch LA GIVES BACK’s 24 hour global telethon, starting on Thursday 12.17 @ 5pm PST here: https://www.twitch.tv/ browniesandlemonade.

PERFORMING: 143 - A Club Called Rhonda - A-Trak - AC Slater - Alfie Templeman - Andre Power (Soulection) - Baauer & Holly - Baths - Brainfeeder presents The HIT - Butcher Brown - CID - Claud - Cmten - Crush Club - Giraffage - glaive - HANA - Hello Forever - Jasmine Solano (Clubhouse Global) - Joseph Arthur - Keyboard Cat - Lou Rebecca - Loud Village - Madeon - Manilla Killa - Mara Conner - Matt Berninger (The National) - Mija - MNDR (debuting Between Two Tunes) - Open Mike Eagle - Party Favor - Pearl & The Oysters - Pearl Charles - Post Glam Acid Disco - Pussy Riot - Rexx Life Raj - Rufus Wainwright - Snakehips - Soft Glas - Teezo Touchdown - Tiffany Roth of Midnight Magic - Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood - Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) - Viktoria Modesta - Yung Baby Tate APPEARING: Bob Baker Marionette Theatre - Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) - Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) - Elizabeth Messick - Eric Andre - HEALTH (reading a Xmas story) - Joel McHale - Paris Belelc - Simone Turkington fandiem.com/lagb

To support SchoolHouse Connection, Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place, LA Gives Back is partnering with Fandiem -- a digital sweepstakes marketplace bringing exclusive experiences and prizes to super-fans.

Starting today, fans can donate for a chance to win prizes such as an Ariana Grande Mega Merch Pack, signed case of ranch dressing by comedian Eric Andre, exclusive signed OBEY GIANT ART / Shepard Fairey prints, a year’s supply of Guayakí Yerba Mate, a limited edition Sofi Tukker x Solé bicycle, a signed Cody Bellinger jersey and many more prizes available only on Fandiem.com/LAGB.

All sales, donations, auction sales and charitable contributions will go towards the national charity SchoolHouse Connection and Los Angeles charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place.

More information on LA GIVES BACK, Downtown Women’s Center, My Friend’s Place, Twitch and Fandiem:

LA GIVES BACK began in 2016 as a response to the growing homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. What started as a one night event has since evolved into a movement led by some of the entertainment industry’s most influential curators and personalities. Every year, LAGB mobilizes the LA creative community to raise crucial funds for local organizations who combat homelessness year round, and now, nation wide.

SchoolHouse Connection is a national non-profit organization working to overcome homelessness through education. We provide strategic advocacy and practical assistance in partnership with early childhood programs, schools, institutions of higher education, service providers, families, and youth. Our vision is that children and youth experiencing homelessness have full access to quality learning, birth through higher education, so they will never be homeless as adults, and the next generation will never be homeless.

The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S.

My Friend’s Place assists and inspires homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives through a broad continuum of care including meals, employment and education assistance, case management and more. Founded in 1988, My Friend’s Place serves nearly half of homeless youth in Los Angeles.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We’re always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our blog.

About Fandiem

Fandiem is a digital sweepstakes platform and marketplace that gives fans the opportunity to win virtual and live experiences with their favorite artists, festivals and venues. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic to support affected artists and events as they weather the storm and as an outlet to do good by supporting charitable organizations, Fandiem is the premier destination for fans to engage their favorite music heroes and give back to worthy causes at the same time. For more information on Fandiem visit www.fandiem.com.

IHEARTCOMIX' Franki Chan says: “LA GIVES BACK is exactly that, our community giving back. After the success of the last four years, we’ve decided to make this an annual institution and expand the giving to the whole country with our partners Brownies & Lemonade as a global live stream telethon special. Twitch has given us both the opportunity to share this amazing event with the world and we can’t thank them enough.

It’s so cool that so many of LA’s top music curators and creative talent can come together and produce a live stream that draws attention to this huge crisis in our community. We hope that the telethon can showcase the wide diversity and collaborative nature that makes LA so special while raising the funds so desperately needed to address the issue.

For IHEARTCOMIX, this is our holiday party. I feel strongly that Los Angeles is the best city in the world for music and creative energy. Over the sixteen years that IHC has been around we’ve seen this town change so much for the better. It’s not just the talent that is incredible, but the sense of community that makes it special and has drawn so many people here. However, the unplanned consequence of that growth has been the rise of the homeless population in LA, and now with COVID-19 it’s even worse. It’s our responsibility to address this problem and fix it. As we grow, we must bring everyone up with us. Hopefully this event shows our city and the world that we can stand as one to create positive change.”

“LA gives back has been a tradition for us the past 4 years. We knew we had to figure out a way to make this event happen again this year so we’re very excited to produce this 24 hour stream with IHC exclusively on Twitch. This time, we get to showcase our wild holiday event to the world.” - Brownies & Lemonade