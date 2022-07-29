La grande bouffe

press release: France/Italy | 1973 | DCP | 130 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Marco Ferreri; Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Michel Piccoli, Philippe Noiret, Ugo Tognazzi

Four friends (played by a quartet of Euro-cinema heavyweights using their own names) repair to a bucolic country estate with a company of prostitutes and a singular mission: to indulge in a feast so lavish that it kills them. Stuffing themselves with haute cuisine to the point of bursting, the men’s orgiastic death spiral takes them to the far horizon of hedonism. A triumph of bad taste, this debauched, darkly comic satire by Ferreri (Dillinger is Dead) mocks bourgeois bloat in all its ribald, grotesque glory. “Hilarious, stomach-turning, morbid, breezy, funny, and sad” (Chicago Reader). “Absolute masterpiece” (Sean Baker). Preceded by Chuck Jones’ Looney Tunes classic Chow Hound (1951, DCP, 7 min.)

One of the most handsome and coolest of 1960s/'70s European leading men, Alain Delon is the subject of a three-film summer series of thrillers in which he stars. First up is Jacques Deray’s erotic and suspenseful La piscine, which became a repertory theater hit sensation when it was re-released in the summer of 2021. A real discovery, Georges Lautner’s Les seins de glace features Delon in a character role, a secondary lead to the lovers played by Claude Brasseur and Mireille Darc. Rounding out the selections will be a rare 35mm screening of Jean-Pierre Melville’s ultra-stylish, ultra-cool hitman saga, Le samouraï.