La guerre est finie

media release: France | 1966 | DCP | 141 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Alain Resnais; Cast: Yves Montand, Geneviève Bujold, Ingrid Thulin

In Resnais’ fourth feature, the Spaniard communist Diego (Montand) finds himself in exile in Paris after the Spanish Civil War. Diego has developed a deep malaise after Franco’s fascists took control of the country. After meeting the young radical Nadine (Bujold), Diego learns of an underground plan to mount an armed attack against the Franco government. Will this new plan shake Diego from his post-war ennui, returning him to previous commitments? Or will the anti-fascist activities of Nadine and her fellow leftists mark yet another political disappointment? Just as Resnais explored the bombing of Hiroshima in Hiroshima mon amour and the use of torture in the Algerian War in Muriel, the legendary New Wave director probes memories of the Spanish Civil War in his trademark experimental editing style. The cast is rounded out by Thulin, a regular performer in the films of Ingmar Bergman, playing Marianne, Diego’s concerned lover.

