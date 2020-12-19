ONLINE: La Matria Fest: Vivas Seguiremos!

media release: La Matria Fest: Vivas seguiremos! will air on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. (PST) via www.subela.cl, featuring Mexico's Vivir Quintana; Melymel from the Dominican Republic; Argentinean Sara Hebe; La Dame Blanche from Cuba and France; as well as Dadalú, Mariel Mariel and Camila Moreno from Chile. The event, focused on gender-based violence, aims to raise awareness that, despite the feminist movement's demands in recent years, violence against women continues to rise worldwide within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, UN Women was already reporting pandemic proportions of violence against women and girls. In the last year, 243 million women and girls have suffered violence at the hands of partners worldwide, while fewer than 40% of victims report the abuse or seek help.

To keep the role of music, art, and culture fresh in the socio-political scene, La Matria brings festivals to your computer screen. Despite a strong grassroots movement in Chile, authorities continue to marginalize culture and postpone reactivation, considering it non-essential work. The worldwide pandemic has forced workers to open new windows on art and music. Last June's successful “Suelta el Agua Fest” inspired feminist production company La Matria to join forces with UN Women Chile, Subela.cl, and digital distributor Altafonte to create the upcoming La Matria Fest: Vivas Seguiremos! This event, in honor of the first Chilean national Day Against Femicide, will feature major female voices from across Latin America.

“For UN Women, the arts are a fundamental part of the cultural change required for gender equality in the world. Today we can see, for example, how strongly female musicians manifest concern over gender-based violence in their lyrics. In the Caribbean and Latin America, at least one out of every three women has suffered physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. So, it's imperative that music continue to be an agent of awareness towards a world free of violence for women and girls,” stated María Inés Salamanca, representing UN Women in Chile.

“In the wake of Suelta el Agua Fest, it's clear this platform imposed by the pandemic is an excellent way to take on issues that are basic to the feminist movement. Machista violence is an ever-present theme for women in music, and the fact that we can't come together physically won't stop us from working together to build the future we want,” says Belén Villagra of La Matria productions.

Psychologist and radio host Raffaella di Girolamo explains, “my collaboration with the festival is about my commitment as a woman, mother, and professional, as well as my work with Radio Súbela. My struggle and work keep me involved in subjects related to life skills, living in a society free of violence, and injustice like gender-based abuse. To raise awareness, to debate and reflect on these issues, is fundamental, so it's hugely important to bring together voices that sensitize and call us to work for a fairer, more diverse and participative society. To be included among these voices is something that makes me feel both responsible and grateful."

¡Porque Vivas Nos Queremos y Vivas Seguiremos!

La Matria Fest: Vivas Seguiremos! starts at 1:00 p.m. (PST), Saturday, December 19 at www.subela.cl. Latina musicians from Chile and beyond will join outstanding hosts from feminist organizations and the cultural world.

Colombian reporter Catalina Ruiz-Navarro (better known as Catalina Por Dios), Paloma Salas, Rafaella di Girolamo, Josefa Araos, June García, Emilia Schneider, Alejandra Valle, the Las Tesis Collective, Natalia Valdebenito, and others will provide insights from various points of view and conversation with the artists.