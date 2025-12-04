La Trompette

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. Free.

media release: La Trompette (Jean Laurenz, trumpet, and Deirdre Brenner, piano) performs works by Henry Purcell, Camille Saint-Saëns, Gabriel Fauré, George Enescu, and Johann Sebastian Bach. With guests David Perry, violin; Suzanne Beia, violin; Sally Chisholm, viola; Parry Karp, cello; and Peter Dominguez, double bass.

Info

Music
608-263-5615
