Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. Free.

media release: La Trompette (Jean Laurenz, trumpet, and Deirdre Brenner, piano) performs works by Henry Purcell, Camille Saint-Saëns, Gabriel Fauré, George Enescu, and Johann Sebastian Bach. With guests David Perry, violin; Suzanne Beia, violin; Sally Chisholm, viola; Parry Karp, cello; and Peter Dominguez, double bass.