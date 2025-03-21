media release: Italy | 1963 | DCP | 112 min. | Italy with English subtitles

Director: Antonio Pietrangeli

Cast: Sandra Milo, François Périer, Gastone Moschin

Pina (Milo), a beautiful and dignified woman in her 30s from a provincial Italian village, meets Adolfo (Périer), a seemingly promising suitor from Rome, after placing a personal ad. Through flashbacks and the unfolding of their meeting, Adolfo’s superficiality and self-centeredness are revealed, while Pina's quiet resilience and yearning for happiness—rooted in memories of a passionate affair—paint a bittersweet portrait of her enduring strength amidst the mediocrity and prejudices of her time. Echoing themes from Pietrangeli’s acclaimed I Knew Her Well, La Visita is a poignant exploration of loneliness, societal expectations, and the human longing for connection. A new 4K DCP, restored by Italy’s Cineteca Nazionale in Rome, will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.