Labor Community Happy Hour

to

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Mark your calendar for a Labor Community Happy Hour at the Madison Labor Temple Bar, 1602 S. Park Street, Madison, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 pm. An extraordinary amount of new organizing is taking place in Madison and surrounding areas. Let’s talk about what we can do to hasten the end of Act 10 and coerced/forced to work for less (right to work) and make sure that nothing like those laws ever happens in Wisconsin again.

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism
608-256-5111
to
Google Calendar - Labor Community Happy Hour - 2024-08-07 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Labor Community Happy Hour - 2024-08-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Labor Community Happy Hour - 2024-08-07 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Labor Community Happy Hour - 2024-08-07 16:00:00 ical