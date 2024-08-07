media release: Mark your calendar for a Labor Community Happy Hour at the Madison Labor Temple Bar, 1602 S. Park Street, Madison, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 pm. An extraordinary amount of new organizing is taking place in Madison and surrounding areas. Let’s talk about what we can do to hasten the end of Act 10 and coerced/forced to work for less (right to work) and make sure that nothing like those laws ever happens in Wisconsin again.