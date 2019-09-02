Labor Day Dash

press release: This event has become a “must do” for Madison area runners because it is fun, well-organized, and a great way to support children in our community. Young families and people of all ages gather this year at Vilas Park Shelter for a 5K or 10K run, that includes a stroller division and a "Tot Trot." So everyone gets moving! All participants are treated to great snacks before and after the event.All funds raised help to keep our children safe.

*The Dash will take place back at Vilas Park this year!*

Monday, September 2, 2019

7:45 am - Registration begins

8:40am - Tot Trot begins (the tot trot consists of a short dash across the lawn at Vilas Park. It is completely free and you can sign your child up the day of the event)

9:00am - 5K and 10K

REGISTER ONLINE HERE

EVENT PRICING: $30 before midnight on August 18, $40 on or after August 18 - Kids age 13 and under pay half price

CHILDREN UNDER EIGHT RUN THE TOT TROT FREE!