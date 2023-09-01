Oregon Sno Blazers & Brooklyn Sno-Hornets snowmobile clubs fundraiser, 9/1-3, Brooklyn Legion Park, Brooklyn.

media release: Beer tent music Friday: Main Street Music is honored to be hosting Friday night's music at the Brooklyn Labor Day Truck & Tractor Pull! Come see your favorite bartenders working the beer tent and some of the best bands in the area! Shaun P'n Band 6:00 pm, Mason Meyer and The Stolen Spirit Band 7 pm, McCombs Road 8 pm, The Ramble 10 pm.