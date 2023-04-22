Labor Spring 2023: Worker Organizing on Campus and Beyond

press release: UW Havens Wright Center panel discussion.

The past few years have seen an upsurge in labor organizing across the US, as workers have demanded more say in their workplaces and fair compensation for the value they bring to their jobs. Wisconsin workers are no different. Workers from Madison and Milwaukee, including student workers at UW-Madison, will discuss their experiences on the job and their motivations for organizing in their workplaces as part of Labor Spring 2023, a collaborative effort led by the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, which aims to lift up current campaigns and examine the crucial importance of this moment in labor’s history.

Event attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a training whereby they will learn the backbone of any campaign: how to have a one-on-one conversation.

Lunch (tamales) will be provided.

This event is presented in collaboration with COWS, The Crossing, Kids Forward, MASH, the School for Workers at UW-Madison, the University Labor Council at UW-Madison, and Worker Justice Wisconsin.