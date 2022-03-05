Labyrinth Clean-Up Weekend

media release: Saying Farewell to our Lovely Labyrinth Installation, Closing Mon. Feb 28.

*Seeking Volunteers!*

We need your help to clean up the park and get ready for Spring!! With lots of folks we can get it done in no time!

Many Hands Make Light Work!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1394116844352654/

Schedule:

SAT. March 5 NOON - 4PM; SUN. March 6 NOON- 3 PM

What we will do:

> Remove all the branches from the labyrinth and bring to the curb.

> Rake/blow chips into piles and bring to curb. (Bring buckets if you want to take chips for your garden!)

> Stack all trees and branch materials to the curb for City pick-up.

> Rake shovel, broom, tidy up the area.

If you have: Rakes, wheelbarrows, buckets, tarps, brooms, please bring!

TIPS:

Dress for outdoor windy weather, Work clothes/gloves, hat, warm boots recommended.

A VOLUNTEER THANK YOU PARTY is in the works for end of March!

If you've already signed a waiver, no need to do it again.

Immense Gratitude to everyone who donated trees, walked the labyrinth, and made this project so memorable this winter!

~Lillian

Lead Artist