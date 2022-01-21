press release: Japan | 2019 | DCP | 179 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

Cast: Tadanobu Asano, Riko Narumi, Nobuhiko Obayashi

It’s the last picture show for a small movie theater in a sleepy seaside town, which commemorates the occasion with an all-night marathon of Japanese war films. When lightning strikes the theater, three young men are transported into the world onscreen where they experience the violent battles of several wars leading up to the bombing of Hiroshima. A breathless cinematic journey through Japan’s past, the awe-inspiring, visually resplendent Labyrinth of Cinema urges us to consider cinema as a means to change history. The culmination of an exceptional career, this was the final film of Obayashi (1938-2020), whose first feature was the celebrated and phantasmagorical House (1977).

