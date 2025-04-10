Lachlan Patterson

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 4/10 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 4/11. $18.

media release: Mixing a dry sarcasm with his biting commentary on life, Lachlan Patterson has achieved major success as a Stand-up Comedian, Writer, and Comedic Actor. Since finishing as Runner Up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing Lachlan has become a regular guest on FOX’s upcoming new hit comedy PUNCHLINE and a special guest on FX’s LEGIT and Comedy Central’s TOSH.O.

You can check out his recently released 1 Hour Comedy Special “LIVE FROM VENICE BEACH” or check out clips online from his performances on THE TONIGHT SHOW and THE LATE LATE SHOW.

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-256-0099
Google Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-10 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lachlan Patterson - 2025-04-11 21:30:00 ical