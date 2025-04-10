7 pm on 4/10 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 4/11. $18.

media release: Mixing a dry sarcasm with his biting commentary on life, Lachlan Patterson has achieved major success as a Stand-up Comedian, Writer, and Comedic Actor. Since finishing as Runner Up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing Lachlan has become a regular guest on FOX’s upcoming new hit comedy PUNCHLINE and a special guest on FX’s LEGIT and Comedy Central’s TOSH.O.

You can check out his recently released 1 Hour Comedy Special “LIVE FROM VENICE BEACH” or check out clips online from his performances on THE TONIGHT SHOW and THE LATE LATE SHOW.