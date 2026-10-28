media release: Join us to celebrate the release of local author Lacie M. Lou's newest book Fire in our Veins!

About the Book:

Troubling pasts that haunt them.

A dark magic burning between them.

A love that is as tender as it is forbidden.

Hama has been raised as a confident and talented healer. With their life plan laid out before them, there's only one complication: Hama wants more than the small village of Wyndemere has to offer. When a costly mistake casts them out from the only home they've ever known, Hama gets their wish. With precious few options, Hama enlists as a recruit for the Haematitian Council, hoping to find a home and a place to utilize their skills as a healer.

Alana is top of her recruitment class. She's been training her whole life for a coveted spot among the Morei, an elite class of warriors of the Haematitian Council. Only the final assessment stands in her way: train a brand new recruit for a high-stakes battle, win, and earn a spot among the Morei.

It just so happens that her final assessment is Hama, a fiery redhead with golden eyes and a secretive past. Can Alana and Hama work together to secure the futures they both so desperately desire, or will the temptation burning between them see their opportunities go up in smoke?

TROPES:

- Sapphic Romance

- Forbidden Love

- Warrior/Healer

- Grumpy/Sunshine

- Trauma Rep/Recovery

- Found Family

- Dark Magic

- Wound Care

- One Bed

- “Who did this to you?”