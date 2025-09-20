Ladies Fashion Swap & Sip

media release: We all have clothes in the closet that we don't wear anymore, for one reason or another. We could try selling them, or just giving them away. Then we could replace them with new increasingly expensive clothes, pay taxes and shipping. Or we can meet up, maybe have a drink, and swap them for free with other like-minded women.

Our mission is to provide an opportunity for women to come together to exchange unwanted clothes at no cost and in a friendly supportive environment.

We all know that new clothing, mostly imported and subject to tariffs, is becoming more expensive than ever. We also know that we all have "stuff" we don't use and probably never will. It's simple logic. We can get off the retail merry-go-round and meet up to exchange things we don't want for things we do want.

We've done this successfully in Madison in the past and participants seemed happy with the results. We plan to continue from time to time to meet what looks like a growing enthusiasm and demand. Hope you can join us.