Ladies Must Swing, Jesse Schaffer Huwe & Muench, The Cherry Pit

media release: In consideration of the safety concerns for fans and performers, as well as the venue’s ever-changing protocols, “Strollin’” this year has evolved into the Middleton Jazz Fest. Rather than visiting different venues, the Jazz Fest comes to you. The Fest will be held at the Stone Horse Green, which is centrally located downtown with ample picnic tables and restaurants or BYO and picnic on the green. Presented by Arts+Literature Laboratory and Middleton Community Development Authority. Performances include:

5pm THE CHERRY PIT

6pm JESSE SCHAFFER HUWE & MUENCH

8pm LADIES MUST SWING