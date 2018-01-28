press release: Dance to a variety of music genres performed by the energetic big-band jazz group, Ladies Must Swing! There will also be a silent auction of donated artwork, jewelry, and gift certificates to raise funds for Primates Incorporated - the nonprofit organization constructing an enriching monkey sanctuary that will provide permanent and spacious homes to monkeys retiring from research facilities, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry (primatesinc.com). We hope you can join us! $6.