Lady Disdain

4/9-26, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 4/16, 18 & 25 and 7:30 pm, 4/21. $69-$54.

media release: World premiere. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray.

A wildly successful romantasy series needs the best of the best to voice its audiobooks. Who better, alas, than exes Bea and Ben? Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” gets a makeover—and Beatrice and Benedick a do-over—in this fierce and sexy comedy about the hottest books on the market and standing up for those you love—including yourself.

"Relationships form a part of her characters’ arcs, but it’s their yearning to transform themselves and their world, that Gunderson foregrounds." – The New Yorker

This play is Forward Theater Company's official submission to World Premiere Wisconsin.