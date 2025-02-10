media release: APT's popular play-reading series, Winter Words, is returning to the Touchstone! A tradition for APT artists and audiences alike, Winter Words provides room to explore stories that are new to us, with laser-focus on the language. The readings are one-night only, and tickets are in high-demand, so plan your visit, and get ready to be present with the actors on stage as they explore these new works with you.

February 10, 2025: Lady Fred

By Mhari Sandoval

Directed by. Laura Rook

Multi-talented actor and director Mhari Sandoval's brand new comedy will make its debut in the Touchstone!

Tickets $30 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM In the Touchstone Theatre.

Past Winter Words readings have included The Death of Chuck Brown (previous title The Barber and the Unnamed Prince) by Gavin Dillon Lawrence; The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney, The Moors by Jen Silverman and The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta - all later fully staged for our 2022 season.

Tickets go on sale ONLINE on Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM CT. If you need help with your order, call 608-588-2361.