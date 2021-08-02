× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: $7

Join us Monday, August 2, as Madison Comedy Week presents the Lady Laughs Comedy Showcase! Lady Laughs Comedy is a Madison comedy production company headed by Dina Nina Martinez. Lady Laughs has shows all over town and a yearly festival as well!

This show is STACKED with some of the best comedians on the fest, and celebrates funny women from all backgrounds. This year's lineup is:

Dina Nina Martinez, Sabeen Sadiq, Margaret Leaf, Vickie Lynn, Allie Lindsay, Kayla Ruth, Christine Ferrera