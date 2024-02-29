Lady Wray
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The 2023-2024 Jazz Series will include a mix of today’s popular jazz artists and young, up-and-coming performers you won't want to miss. Highlights include composer, producer, and percussionist Makaya McCraven and Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary Tour featuring Gerald Clayton, Joel Ross, Immanuel Wilkins, Kendrick Scott, and Matt Brewer.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music