Join us for gross stories from funny women in this traveling comedy showcase, Ladylike. Headed by Chicago comedians Gena Gephart and Lucia Whalen, this show is coming to Madison Comedy Week as part of its Midwest tour. This show has roots in Chicago where it is one of the best shows in town, and features funny female comics from all over the country. We're stoked to have it on the lineup for Madison Comedy Week!

Gena and Lucia will be hosting comedians: Nina Davis, Tessa Orzech, Vickie Lynn, Samara Suomi, Kayla Ruth, Dina Nina Martinez, Arijana Ramic

