Ladyscissors, The Hasbians

press release: Ladyscissors and the Hasbians play the Solidarity Sprint Send-off Party! Plus learn a bit about the Sprint and plug into plans for local implementation of what we’ll learn on the road.

WHO: Open to everyone 18+, with a special invitation to our partners in cooperative economics, transformative justice, and anyone who wants to write or learn more about Mutual Aid

WHY: It’s time to make the economy of the 21st Century, and we’re up to the job! Valuing everyone and all kinds of work, creating do-it-ourselves safety nets and building an neighborly global economy for the 100%