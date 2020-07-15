Lafayette County Fair

press release: The Lafayette County Committee and staff welcomes you to Southwest Wisconsin, where we take pride in our youth exhibits, grandstand events and family tradition as one of the best county fairs in this great state!

We invite you and your family to swing by Darlington July 15-19, 2020, for a full five-day fair filled with animals, tractors, racing and some of the very best 4H and FFA projects!

We're easy to find, located on the East edge of town on Highway 81! Questions, comments or concerns? Give us a call at (608) 776-4828.