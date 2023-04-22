Lake City Books Grand Opening

media release: Lake City Books will open its doors to the city of Madison for its grand opening weekend Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 10 AM – 6 PM. The grand opening will pair nicely with the return of Madison’s iconic outdoor Dane County Farmers’ Market and in advance of celebrating national Independent Bookstore Day on April 29.

Located at 107 N Hamilton St, Madison, WI 53703, Lake City Books is conveniently close to many popular restaurants and downtown activities with street and lot parking available. The shop is just steps from the Capitol Square, and directly across from the Madison Children’s Museum (at the corner of Hamilton and Pinckney).

Lake City Books is a new independent bookstore in downtown Madison selling new and used books for all ages. The bookstore will carry a little bit of everything including the latest popular releases, used books bought from the community, bilingual children’s books, City of Madison flags, and literary themed gifts. A third of the store will be dedicated to titles for children and young adults.

Molly Fish, the owner, is a Madison native whose love of reading and experience managing bookstores will finally culminate in the opening of her own store in the heart of her hometown.

Throughout the grand opening weekend, the bookstore will provide several special offers. In partnership with the Madison Children’s Museum, Lake City Books will offer 15% off children’s books purchased by patrons who attend the museum that day. Customers need to show the museum handstamp to receive the discount. A social media photo contest will take place and winners will receive a $50 gift card to the shop. Free gifts and snacks will also be available while supplies last.

To learn more about Lake City Books or join the mailing list, head to lakecitybooks.com.