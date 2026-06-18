Lake City Books Grand Re-Opening

media release: All the pieces are falling into place, and we are ready to announce that the Grand Opening of Lake City Books 2.0 will be on Friday, July 17 - exactly one month from today! Our current location will stay open through Sunday July 5, then we close temporarily while we move everything over, and re-open at the new location less than 10 days later... a totally rational and doable timeline made by a sane person.

Timeline Summary

Sunday, July 5: Last day open at 107 N Hamilton St

July 6-16: Closed for moving

Friday, July 17: Grand re-opening at 120 S Carroll St

Grand Opening Weekend

Join us for a public ribbon cutting at 10 am on Friday, July 17, and lots of fun activities all weekend including: authors signings, raffle prizes, pop-up vendors, and discounted new merch! Details TBA.