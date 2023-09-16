× Expand courtesy Lake Collective Two peole singing into microphones, one with a guitar. Lake Collective

media release: Lake Collective is a duet led by Linell who plays some fan-favorite covers all by himself or with some new local friends. Linell is a lifetime musician. He grew up in the church, which has crafted his style and skill. Started as a drummer who was “asked” to sing in his local church.

Four local bands will be performing at the Confluence at Library Mall from September 14 to September 17. This is pilot program called #MadisonIsMusic, which aims to bolster cultural tourism, raise awareness of spaces available to musicians downtown for amplified performances, and affirm Madison's identity as a music city.