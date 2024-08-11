The New Orleans Tribute, DB Orchestra

× Expand Paddy Cassidy Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute

media release: On Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5-8 p.m., join friends and neighbors in the Lake Edge parking lot (Hegg Avenue at Lake Edge Bouelvard) for a double bill of local jazz performers.

Comprised of some of Madison’s longstanding jazz musicians and led by Darren Sterud, The New Orleans Tribute plays New Orleans jazz, R&B and secondline music. Members of the band play with Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Mr. Chair and the Chris Rottmayer Quartet.

The DB Orchestra led by Andy Kerber combines the nuanced harmonies of a doo-wop group, the intensity of a marching band, and the flair of great jazz ensembles of yesteryear. Expect to hear everything from timeless swinging hits from the 1930s and ’40s, rock ‘n’ roll classics, show tune medleys, and even some tracks on the radio today.

The Jolly Frog food cart will be on hand selling tacos, burritos and quesadillas. This event is free to attend, and picnics are welcome. Invite your friends, and stay to dance!