media release; Get dressed in your favorite southwestern duds, grab your partner, and mosey on down to your favorite shops and watering holes around downtown Lake Geneva."

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce that the Lake Geneva Honky-Tonk Festival and Craft Beer Fest will take place on September 16, 17, and 18, 2022 at Seminary Park 521 Baker Street, Lake Geneva, WI.

This year's event will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors, kids’ activities, and all-inclusive craft beer sampling on Saturday. Tickets for the much-anticipated Honky-Tonk Festival are available on the BID website.

Each day will be packed with fun events and live entertainment. Friday evening kicks off the Honky-Tonk Festival with a Ho-Down Around Town. Southwestern garb and live music, as well as other scheduled live entertainment at local establishments, promise to liven up downtown Lake Geneva.

Seminary Park is the place to be on Saturday for the Main Event. The Main Event includes the 2022 Craft Beer Fest, exceptional craft beer tastings, food vendors, and live entertainment, including The Bono Bros.Band. Enjoy the band's hits like "Two Dollars More" and "Pride and Joy" while sipping some of the region's finest craft beers.

The celebrations conclude on Sunday with a Family Fun Day in the Park. Seminary Park will host a day of classic fun. There will be live music, line dancing, beer, and food vendors, as well as a wide variety of fun kid-friendly activities. The featured musical act will be Hillbilly Rockstarz, the Midwest's #1 Country Rockin Band.

This year's festival promises to be not only entertaining but also an excellent opportunity for local vendors and businesses to sponsor or participate in a popular community-building event.

The Lake Geneva BID hosts events like the Honky-Tonk Festival to increase tourism, visitor numbers, and activity in downtown Lake Geneva. The Lake Geneva Honky-Tonk Festival and Craft Beer Fest is the premier fall festival, and it promises to be one for the record books. The downtown area will come alive on September 16, 17, and 18th, with a full lineup of entertainment, music, and honky-tonk themed activities. "Don't forget your boots & cowboy hat, ya'll!"

Schedule for Weekend:

Friday, September 16

5:00pm-7:00pm: Live music in downtown Lake Geneva throughout town

Saturday, September 17

1:00pm-5:00pm Live music in downtown Lake Geneva throughout town

3:00pm-6:00pm Craft Beer Tasting and Live Music in Seminary Park (ticket required) Come see the Bono Bros formerly of the Freddy Jones Band while you sample local craft brewery offerings. Ticketed events: $45 early bird until 9/1, $55 after 9/1.

Headline Talent: The Bono Bros formerly of the Freddy Jones band! You won't want to miss this show! included in ticket price

Sunday, September 18

1:00pm-5:00pm ($15 ticket required) HONKY TONK Sunday Funday with Line dancing, Live music, Food and craft vendors. music by Hillbilly Rockstarz.

​About The Lake Geneva BID: The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) was established in 1991 as a private-public partnership to maintain and improve the downtown area's appeal. The BID is a City of Lake Geneva committee comprised of property owners, business owners, managers, and City officials. The BID's overarching mission is to maintain Lake Geneva's character, host memorable experiences for visitors and residents, and foster a safe and enjoyable environment.﻿