Lake Geneva Winterfest

media release: VISIT Lake Geneva and the city of Lake Geneva proudly welcome you to the 31st Annual Winterfest, presented by Discover Wisconsin, January 28 through February 1, 2026. Lake Geneva Winterfest is home to America's Snow Sculpting Invitational, where 15 of the most talented artists from around the U.S. and abroad will participate in an epic competition of skill and artistry.

Watch in wonder as teams begin their work on Wednesday, January 28, at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the beautiful shore of Geneva Lake and finish on Saturday, January 31. Lake Geneva Winterfest is FREE to attend and view, and sculptures will remain on display through Sunday (and until they melt).

You'll also enjoy more wintery fun throughout Lake Geneva Winterfest, including the Downtown Ice Sculpture WalkBonfires on the Beach, live entertainment, and more!

Please note that activities and schedules may change due to weather conditions. This page will be updated if any changes occur.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Thursday, Jan. 29

Friday, Jan. 30

  • Fox Valley Fire Art Performances | 5:30pm & 6:30pm | Riviera Beach

Saturday, Jan. 31

  • Boy Scout Troop #239 Concessions | Wrigley Drive at Flat Iron Park | 10am-5pm
  • Pearce's Farm Stand Concessions | Wrigley Drive at Flat Iron Park | 10am-5pm
  • Riviera Ballroom Warming & Entertainment Center | Riviera Ballroom | 10am-5pm
  • Celebrations on Wells Winterfest and Summer Moon Coffee Concessions | 11am-5pm
  • People's Choice Award Voting | 10am-5pm
  • America's Snow Sculpting Invitational Awards Ceremony | 3pm
  • Live Music | 10am-5pm
  • Chris Kohn | 10am-1:45pm
  • The Thompson Duo | 2pm-5pm
  • Fox Valley Fire Art Performances | 5:30pm & 6:30pm | Riviera Beach

Sunday, Feb. 1

  • Celebrations on Wells Winterfest and Summer Moon Coffee Concessions | 11am-4pm
  • People's Choice Voting 10am-3pm
  • Live Music | 10pm-5pm
  • Frank Whiting & the JFK Band | 10am-1:45pm
  • Empress Duo | 2pm-5pm

