media release: VISIT Lake Geneva and the city of Lake Geneva proudly welcome you to the 31st Annual Winterfest, presented by Discover Wisconsin, January 28 through February 1, 2026. Lake Geneva Winterfest is home to America's Snow Sculpting Invitational, where 15 of the most talented artists from around the U.S. and abroad will participate in an epic competition of skill and artistry.

Watch in wonder as teams begin their work on Wednesday, January 28, at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the beautiful shore of Geneva Lake and finish on Saturday, January 31. Lake Geneva Winterfest is FREE to attend and view, and sculptures will remain on display through Sunday (and until they melt).

You'll also enjoy more wintery fun throughout Lake Geneva Winterfest, including the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, Bonfires on the Beach, live entertainment, and more!

Please note that activities and schedules may change due to weather conditions. This page will be updated if any changes occur.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

America's Snow Sculpting Invitational competition begins | 11am | Riviera Plaza & Flat Iron Park | Check out our 2026 Team Lineup.

Thursday, Jan. 29

Friday, Jan. 30

Fox Valley Fire Art Performances | 5:30pm & 6:30pm | Riviera Beach

Saturday, Jan. 31

America's Snow Sculpting Invitational competition concludes with Tools Down at 11am | Riviera Plaza & Flat Iron Park | Check out our 2026 Team Lineup.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk | Downtown Lake Geneva

Boy Scout Troop #239 Concessions | Wrigley Drive at Flat Iron Park | 10am-5pm

Pearce's Farm Stand Concessions | Wrigley Drive at Flat Iron Park | 10am-5pm

Riviera Ballroom Warming & Entertainment Center | Riviera Ballroom | 10am-5pm

Celebrations on Wells Winterfest and Summer Moon Coffee Concessions | 11am-5pm

People's Choice Award Voting | 10am-5pm

America's Snow Sculpting Invitational Awards Ceremony | 3pm

Live Music | 10am-5pm

Chris Kohn | 10am-1:45pm

The Thompson Duo | 2pm-5pm

Fox Valley Fire Art Performances | 5:30pm & 6:30pm | Riviera Beach

Sunday, Feb. 1

Celebrations on Wells Winterfest and Summer Moon Coffee Concessions | 11am-4pm

People's Choice Voting 10am-3pm

Live Music | 10pm-5pm

Frank Whiting & the JFK Band | 10am-1:45pm

Empress Duo | 2pm-5pm

