ONLINE: Lake Mendota Drive Reconstruction

media release: The city of Madison is planning to reconstruct Lake Mendota Dr. Due to the size/scope of the work, this work will be completed over several years, with work being completed on several blocks each year. In 2022, work is planned for the western most blocks, in 2023, the eastern blocks, and the middle blocks in 2024.

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 11, 2022, via Zoom. Registration prior is required. We will have city staff on hand to answer questions.

Jan. 11, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

In general, the reconstruction project will include replacement of underground City utilities, especially storm sewer and sanitary sewer, and reconstruction of the street infrastructure (pavement, gravel base) along with any curb or sidewalk installations that are approved for the project(s). We have received many complaints from residents regarding the pavement condition along Lake Mendota Dr., and it has deteriorated to a point where periodic maintenance patching is no longer viable, so the streets will need to be reconstructed to provide a ridable surface for all users.

At this point in time, the City is collecting data and will then move into more of the planning, design, and public engagement phases of the project.

Project Limits

2022: Lake Mendota Dr. from Baker Ave. to Epworth Ct., and Capital Ave. from Lake Mendota Dr. to the lake

2023: Lake Mendota Dr. from Spring Harbor to the City/Village limits

2024: Lake Mendota Dr. from Epworth Ct. to Spring Harbor, and Norman Way from Lake Mendota Dr. to the lake