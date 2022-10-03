media release: Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge! The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Each event will be held in person and planned to be live-streamed to the Madison City Channel for remote viewing at the time of the event. Please join us in reimagining possibilities for the Lake Monona Waterfront.

Design Challenge Kick-Off

Monday, October 3, 2022 @ 6:00 pm CT

Madison Central Library, Rooms 301-302, 201 W Mifflin Street

Design teams will live-stream to the event and introduce themselves and their team's unique perspective on master plan development.

Design Challenge Check-In

Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 6:00 pm CT

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Lecture Hall, 1 John Nolen Drive

Design teams will virtually present initial thoughts and concepts in developing a master plan vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront.

Design Challenge Master Plan Presentations

Thursday, January 26, 2023@ 6:00 pm CT

Olin Park Facility, 330 E. Lakeside Street

Design teams will present in person their proposed master plan for the Lake Monona Waterfront.

For more information, visit Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge.