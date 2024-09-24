× Expand Shervin Lainez The five members of Lake Street Dive. Lake Street Dive

Acclaimed pop/soul group Lake Street Dive has announced an extensive North American tour throughout 2024. Beginning June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ, the Good Together Tour will visit major cities and prestigious venues across the U.S. and Canada.

Lake Street Dive on the Good Together Tour:

“We’re going on our biggest tour yet!!! It’s gonna be a big ol’ party all around the United States and Canada and EVERYONE is invited! Looking for a place where you can get together with friends and strangers and dance the night away? Help is on the way! We cannot wait to set sail on this epic musical adventure. See you soon!”

With tens of millions of streams, an acclaimed discography including seven celebrated studio LPs, two EP’s, a slew of much-loved singles and an enduring worldwide fanbase to their credit, Lake Street Dive: vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss and guitarist/background vocalist, James Cornelison, have become a dynamic and exhilarating force in popular music. The genre-busting band is currently working on new music for release later this year. Their most recent recording, Fun Machine: The Sequel, a 6-track covers EP that include songs by Bonnie Raitt, The Pointer Sisters, and Carole King among others, was released September 2022.