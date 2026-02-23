Lake Superior Landscapes, Nudes & Abstracts

media release: Craig Blacklock, an award-winning nature photographer from Moose Lake, Minn., will take you on a visual journey of his 50-year evolution as an artist.

Craig got his start using 4x5 view cameras. His gear now includes drone-mounted cameras, and he incorporates AI sharpening and upscaling software to create unique abstractions. An event not to be missed!

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09#success

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873

Passcode: 449570

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!