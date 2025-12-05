Lake VibeZ, Starbeam

media release: Hailing from Madison, Wisconsin, the Lake VibeZ duo of Ty Rittenmeyer and Lauren Kelly are redefining smooth. From champagne-soaked choruses to introspective late-night verses, the duo captures the tension between fantasy and reality, nostalgia and now. Their music evokes everything from dockside daydreams to rooftop dance parties, wrapped in a sound that’s influenced by funk, country, indie and yachtrock.

When Starbeam formed in 2023, Carmela and Justin had a more traditional arrangement of drummer and guitar duo. As we all know, life pushes forward and with that motion, the Madison based duo evolved to become their current incarnation: synthy/indie-pop adjacent sweethearts, belting out original tunes about love lost and love found. There is one thing that has been true through their entire time together--the sincerity.

$10 cover.