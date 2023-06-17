media release: The sounds of jazz will fill performing arts spaces at Memorial Union June 17-18 during the Madison Jazz Festival, which is presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT) and Arts + Literature Laboratory and runs from June 8-18.

The Madison Jazz Fest will conclude with a featured headliner in Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall at Memorial Union on June 17 and a Juneteenth celebration of Black American music on June 18.

Most WUT-hosted Jazz Festival events will take place at the outdoor Memorial Union Terrace, which guests can attend for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons can purchase tickets to two performances occurring in Shannon Hall online, in person at the Memorial Union Box Office, or by phone at (608) 265-2787.

Free events at the Terrace include The Monterey Jazz Festival High School All Stars, Doug Brown and Michelle DuVall, Hanah Jon Taylor Artet, GRAMMY-nominated Kassa Overall, and Richi y La Combi on June 17 and Alise Mosely, Sira Sangare, Nono also known as Norman Davis, Eli Blakely, Lature Carter, R.R. Moore, OneOfMani, Marcus Porter, and Black Power Dance on June 18. Nick Moran and Rob “Rob Dz” Franklin curated the Madison Jazz Festival events taking place at the Terrace.

Ticketed headlining events in Shannon Hall will include saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin at 8 p.m. on June 17 and GRAMMY-winning band Ranky Tanky with GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer at 8 p.m. on June 18.

During inclement weather, events scheduled to take place at the Terrace will move to der Rathskeller in Memorial Union.

Among those in the lineup, emcee, vocalist and drummer Kassa Overall, will perform at the Terrace on June 17 6:30-8 p.m. Overall approaches hip-hop with avant-garde drumming and other musical experimentation and marries hip-hop with elements of jazz and rap. His new album “ANIMALS” debuts on May 26, adding to a portfolio that includes music projects “I THINK I’M GOOD,” “Go Get Ice Cream and Listen to Jazz,” “Shades of Flu” and “Shades of Flu 2.”

“We are excited to celebrate the rich jazz culture we have locally and regionally and to bring in some of the top jazz musicians from the world to Madison,” WUT Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said.

The Wisconsin Union Theater-hosted events are part of a series of Madison Jazz Festival events taking place throughout Madison June 8-18, including The Bad Plus with Marc Ribot and Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo. Festival attendees have the opportunity to win giveaways throughout the event series, including Festival t-shirts. Those interested in learning more can visit artlitlab.org/programs/ greater-madison-jazz/madison- jazz-festival.

The WUT team has announced its 2023-24 season of stars and stars on the rise, which begins on Sept. 28. The lineup includes jazz, dance, chamber music, an annual celebration of contemporary Black art, and global music. Customers can purchase subscriptions beginning June 1 and single tickets to each performance beginning June 16. Patrons can read details at union.wisc.edu/about/news/wut- 2023-24.

Those interested in learning more about the Madison Jazz Festival can visit union.wisc.edu/madison-jazz- festival to learn more about the Theater-hosted Festival events.

The 2023 Madison Jazz Festival returns on June 8 with ELEVEN days of jazz across Greater Madison, culminating with two days at the Memorial Union Terrace and Shannon Hall, June 17-18. In addition to Arts + Literature Laboratory other venues include Cafe CODA, North Street Cabaret, High Noon Saloon, Warner Park, Penn Park, and Sequoya Library. There's something for everyone - free concerts, family events, presentations, and ticketed shows featuring some of today's finest jazz artists.

June 8: Dayna Stephens Quartet at Cafe CODA

June 9: Mai Sugimoto Trio at Arts + Literature Laboratory

June 9: Michael Hackett Quintet at North Street Cabaret

June 10: "The Musical Legacy of Wayne Shorter" Talk by Dave Stoler at Sequoya Library

June 10: Wayne Shorter Jam Session feat. Chris Greene at Cafe CODA

June 10: Wayne Shorter Tribute Concert at Cafe CODA

June 11: The Bad Plus + Marc Ribot at High Noon Saloon

June 12: Golpe Tierra at Warner Park

June 13: Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo in Conversation, Location TBA

June 13: Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo: El Arte del Bolero at Arts + Literature Laboratory

June 14: DIG JAZZ: Rick Flowers at Penn Park

June 15: Awake: Volume 2 - the Music of Don Cherry CD Release at Arts + Literature Laboratory

June 16: Marques Carroll Quintet at Cafe CODA

June 17: Jazz all day on the Memorial Union Terrace feat. Kassa Overall

June 17: Lakecia Benjamin at Shannon Hall

June 18: Juneteenth Celebration of Black American Music on the Memorial Union Terrace

June 18: Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer at Shannon Hall