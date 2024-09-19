Lakefront Porch Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: The Lakefront Porch Park culminates nearly 15 years of work by neighborhood volunteers, District 4 alders, city leaders, and professional organizations that donated their expertise. These efforts have transformed an underused concrete surface atop a Madison Water Utility reservoir into an appealing, comfortable public space with a view of Lake Monona. The community is invited to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a celebratory neighborhood grand opening

gathering at the park with food, drinks and music provided by the Lakefront Porch Volunteer Committee.

Welcome, remarks and ribbon cutting beginning at 4pm. 4-6 pm, 9/19, 201 S. Hancock St.

Limited street parking may be available. Please consider walking, busing, or biking. This is a rain-or-shine event.