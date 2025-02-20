Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Registration Required on Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062 Age 18+ recommended. Free and open to public.

Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

BACHATA FUSION (ft. Luis Armacanqui)

Learn about the different flavors of Bachata--a music and dance from the Dominican Republic! Join Luis from The Capitol Social and learn about the different dance elements to embody the flavor of Bachata. Explore several musical time periods within Bachata's history, as well as utilizing live percussion to really hear and feel specific layers of the music!

Instructor Bio: A native of Lima, Perú, Luis Armacanqui was born and raised around the sounds of Afro-Latin music for as long as he can remember. However, it was in early 2011 that he found the determination to finally manifest his love for Salsa and Bachata dancing. In 12 immersive and constant years of traveling all over the world, Luis amassed a wealth of knowledge in the areas of musicology and functional technique. Locally, Luis has worked to develop a strong community in Madison through The Capitol Social, a dance academy and event planning/entertainment business that provides safe spaces for all to enjoy the culture of Latin dance and music.

