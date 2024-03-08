Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! Join us for this fun series of multi-cultural dance workshops-- each week we’ll bring a new dance style and instructor to the floor. No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

March 8:Black Power Dance combines Latin rhythms such as salsa, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton and Peruvian folk rhythms. These are easy to learn sequences that work core muscles on the body. Lundú Afrofit is an aerobic dance system to exercise the soul, the body, and the heart. It is inspired by Afro-Peruvian dance styles and music and other Afro Latin musical genres.

Instructor Bio: Francis Medrano is an internationally toured professional dancer, choreographer, entertainer, and creator & founder of Black Power Dance and Lundú Afrofit. His unique methods combine his Afro-Peruvian ancestral rhythms and his passion for fitness. Francis teaches classes bi-lingually in Spanish/English, and of course the universal language of dance!

When signing up for online ticket(s) for a Monona Terrace community program, your email address will be shared with our third party email marketing provider and you will receive one email message asking if you would like to sign up for future messages about our community programs. You may opt out at that time.