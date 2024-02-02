Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! Join us for this fun series of multi-cultural dance workshops-- each week we’ll bring a new dance style and instructor to the floor. No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

Feb. 2: Get your groove on and experience BollyBeat, a Bollywood inspired dance class which integrates fitness with dynamic choreography, set to upbeat music. A new and refreshing way to boost your happiness levels and burn some calories! Expect easy to follow dance routines that are safe and fun.

Instructor Bio: Manisha Bhargava is a health and wellness coach, a professional Indian dancer, hatha-yoga teacher and Bollywood dance-fitness instructor. Manisha is a trained dancer and was a performing and empaneled artist with the Indian council for cultural relations.

