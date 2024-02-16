Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! Join us for this fun series of multi-cultural dance workshops-- each week we’ll bring a new dance style and instructor to the floor. No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

Feb. 16: Hip-Hop and Movement Foundations is centered around hip hop foundations, elements, and culture! Participants will get to experience the history of hip hop, explore musicality in movement, and learn a short combination to perform at the end of the class. This dance class welcomes all bodies, identities, and cultures into the space.

INSTRUCTOR BIOS

Kyra Johnson has 17 years of dance experience, earning a BA in dance and a BS in psychology fro. University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She has a foundation in styles of modern, jazz, hip hop, and ballet. Kyra was a member and choreographed for Madison Contemporary Dance, was an instructor at Barrio Dance Studio and founded KLJ Movement in 2020 in hopes of generating a company with representation, history, and a greater sense of belonging offered to the community.

José Cruz Arzon was born and raised in Puerto Rico. His dance journey started when he was 13 years old and started taking ballet, jazz, hip hop, reggaeton, and other Latin rhythms. José has competed and performed on various stages and on TV in Puerto Rico and in the US. He has furthered his training in hip hop, heels and Latin styles at Barrio Dance Studio and teaches at Madison Ballroom Company.

