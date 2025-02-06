media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

Feb. 6:

DANE DANCES’ LINE DANCE PREVIEW (ft. Francis Medrano)

This Lakeside Dance Lab session will feature the iconic line dances you love, including the Cha Cha Slide, Macarena, Wobble, Cupid Shuffle, Gangnam Style, Mambo No. 5, Follow the Leader, Freeze Dance, Bikers Shuffle, Jump Around, U Can’t Touch This, and Waka Waka.

Leading us is Francis Medrano, an internationally celebrated dancer, choreographer, and the visionary behind Power Dance and Lundu Afrofit. For the past two years, Francis has brought his passion and vibrant energy to the line dances of Dane Dances! Now, he’s bringing that same excitement to Lakeside Dance Lab for a fun-filled, unforgettable experience.