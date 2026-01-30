Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! Join us for this fun series of multi-cultural dance workshops-- each workshop we’ll bring a new dance style and instructor to the floor. No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

WERQ

WERQ is a cardio dance fitness class that uses pop and hip-hop music to provide an intense and fun workout without the feeling of a traditional workout. Classes are designed to be accessible for all fitness levels, with an emphasis on joyful movement. A typical class includes a warm-up, a series of choreographed routines, and a cool-down stretch.

Keena Atkinson is a dynamic dance fitness instructor and wellness educator who blends movement, mindfulness, and empowerment to create joyful, culturally responsive classes for all levels. Keena specializes in creating safe, energizing spaces where participants feel confident, connected, and free to express themselves.