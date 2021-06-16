ONLINE: Lakeside Kids

press release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, online eclectic and educational programming designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations will provide entertainment, fun, and learning. Register in advance for this Zoom webinar series: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information (link and password) about joining the webinar series. You only need to register once for the whole series.

Schedule:

June 16: Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium: Introduction to the Night Sky

June 23: Henry Vilas Zoo: Behind the Scenes

June 30: Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR): Behind the Scenes

July 7: Blue Willow Chinese Dance performance

July 14: Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District: What happens when you flush the toilet?

July 21: BEHIND THE CURTAIN WITH KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA AND MADISON BALLET