media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up. For those programs held on the Rooftop, be sure to bring water bottle and sunscreen, there is limited shade on the rooftop.

Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

June 18: Madison Japanese taiko group Beni Daiko was founded in 2012 and is Madison’s premiere mainland taiko drumming group. Beni Daiko teaches, preserves, and performs the ancient art of taiko drumming, a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand. Their mission is to introduce a facet of Japanese culture through teaching and performing for people of all ages.

Rooftop Center (if inclement weather Exhibition Hall A)