× Expand Bonnie Manley Photography David Landau with guitar. David Landau

media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up.

This project is supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation; The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times; the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation; and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit, and laugh a bunch.