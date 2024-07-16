media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up. For those programs held on the Rooftop, be sure to bring water bottle and sunscreen, there is limited shade on the rooftop.

Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

July 16: Songs in the Key of Art is the brainchild of art educator Greg Percy and features fun, educational music about artists and art for kids. His award-winning CDs are a staple in art classrooms across the country. Greg’s shows feature tons of audience interaction, including singing, dancing and acting- it’s like art, music, and physical education class all rolled into one!

Ballroom AB